Steuben County confirms 58 new coronavirus cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 58 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. Now bringing the total to 2,331 confirmed cases, 457 of which are currently active.

“COVID-19 spread is at an all-time high in Steuben and nearby counties,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “When out in public or gathering with those outside your household, behave as though COVID could be present: think of and follow through with the actions and steps you should take to prevent contracting and spreading COVID.”

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (7)

· City of Hornell (9)

· Town of Addison

· Town of Bath

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Canisteo (2)

· Town of Caton (3)

· Town of Corning (5)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Hornellsville (4)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg (2)

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Addison

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of South Corning (3)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 16 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Five individuals had contact with positive(s) for Thanksgiving, some from out of state or county

· One individual is a resident of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

· One individual is an employee of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

· One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

· One individual is an employee of Corning Center

· One individual is an employee of Guthrie Corning Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Arnot at the Corning Medical Office Building

· One individual is an employee of Dyco Electronics in Hornell

· Three individuals are employees of Alstom in Hornell

· One individual is an employee of Frederick Carder Elementary School

· One individual is an employee of Calvin U Smith Elementary School

· Two individuals are students of Winfield Street Elementary School

· One individual is an employee of BOCES who works at Arkport Central School District

· One individual is student of Addison High School

· One individual is a student of Hornell High School

· One individual is an employee through BOCES at the Columbian School building in Hornell

· Three individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: one at Houghton Park, one at the Diesel Plant, one at the IDM Plant

· One individual has reported visiting the Hornell VFW and Hornell Moose on dates already reported by previous positives along with additional dates: Those who have been at either location in the past two weeks should monitor for symptoms and/or get tested

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/28, 12/5, 12/7 Morning – Walmart in Hornell

· 11/30 -12/2, 12/4 – Walgreens in Hornell

· 12/1 Evening – Family Dollar in Hornell

· 12/2 Morning – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

· 12/2 Morning – Panera Bread in Big Flats

· 12/2 Morning – Target in Big Flats

· 12/2 Morning – Barnes & Noble in Big Flats

· 12/2 Morning, 12/8 – TJ Maxx in Big Flats

· 12/3 – 12/5 – Ashley HomeStore in Horseheads

· 12/5 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 12/6 Morning – Tops in Bath

· 12/6 – Wegmans in Corning

· 12/6 Afternoon – Wegmans in Elmira

· 12/7 Evening – Walmart in Painted Post

· 12/9 Evening – Wegmans in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 4

· 10 – 19 years: 7

· 20 – 29 years: 10

· 30 – 39 years: 5

· 40 – 49 years: 8

· 50 – 59 years: 13

· 60 – 69 years: 4

· 70 – 79 years: 7

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org