Breaking News
Chemung County has first Covid-19 related fatality
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing an update on COVID-19

Steuben County confirms 8 additional cases of COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that eight additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 87 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:
• City of Hornell (4)
• Town of Dansville (2)
• Town of Greenwood
• Village of Canisteo

One or more of the cases reported today is linked with previously reported individuals. Two of the individuals are hospitalized, bringing the total current number of hospitalizations to 13.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.
Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks.

All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that all of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

“The community’s efforts to continue social distancing and limit all contact outside the home will help save lives,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We know the longer this continues, the harder staying home gets, but it really is the most important step community members can take to stop the spread of COVID-19. The lives of others are depending on you, our community members. ”

Upon further investigation, two of the cases released yesterday were mistakenly reported as the Village of North Hornell; the individuals are actually residents of the City of Hornell. This information has been corrected and is reflected on the case map found at www.steubencony.org/COVIDCaseMap.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now