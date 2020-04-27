Steuben County confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that four additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 225 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of:

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Urbana

· Village of Hammondsport

One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to 9. One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks.

All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation.

The investigations indicate that public health protocols were followed by the individuals during the timeframe, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

“Although new cases have certainly slowed down, we have received new cases in Steuben County nearly every day since March 20,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please help us continue to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 by following precautions: wear a face covering when in public, wash hands often, and limit contact with anyone outside the home.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.