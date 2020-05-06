Steuben County confirms one additional case of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that one additional Steuben County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 241 confirmed cases.

The individual is a resident of the City of Hornell, is linked with a previously reported positive case, and is currently hospitalized outside the county.

Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the positive test result.

The investigation indicates that public health protocols were followed by the individual during the timeframe, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

“We are thankful that the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has slowed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “However, we are still seeing new positive cases most days, some with severe illness. We must all continue to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and lessen the impact of the disease.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealthand www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.