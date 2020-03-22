Steuben County confirms the third case of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department confirms it has received notification this evening that a third Steuben County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of the City of Corning but is currently residing in Penn Yan. The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks. The individual was known to be at Miller Bros. Auto Sales in East Corning on Friday, March, 13th.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith urges anyone that was at this business on Friday, March 13th, to contact the Public Health Office at 607-664-2438.



“As the number of COVID-19 tests increases, so will the positive number of cases. “The public should not be alarmed, but know prolonged exposure close of a symptomatic patient within touching distance is at a high exposure risk.” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith

Public Health officials and County management urge residents to stay home and stay safe. Limit contact with others to slow or stop the spread through the community. Please do not go to the Emergency Room or Physician’s Office for testing.

Residents should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider only if they experience those symptoms and are unable to manage them at home.