Steuben County confirms three additional cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 234 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Corning

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Urbana

One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases.

One is a new positive from a nursing home in the Bath area.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks.

All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation.

The investigations indicate that the individuals visited the following locations within that timeframe:

· 5/1/20 Morning – Walmart in Horseheads

· 5/1/20 Morning – Wegmans in Corning

“We know this pandemic has brought up struggles for a lot of people, emotionally and physically,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Now is a good time to check on friends, neighbors, and family to see how they’re doing. There are many ways to reach out by still following public health precautions and protecting those you love.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealthand www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.