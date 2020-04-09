Steuben County confirms three additional positive cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that 3 additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 95 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of:

· Town of Bath

· Town of Corning

· Town of Prattsburgh

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset.

One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe.

· 3/26/20, 3/27/20, 4/1/20 – Economic Opportunity Program in Elmira

· 4/3/20 midday – Dudley Poultry in Middlesex

· 4/3/20 midday – Walmart in Canandaigua

· 4/3/20 – Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Comprehensive testing of employees and residents was completed at an area nursing home. Results and investigations are still pending. Complete information will be released tomorrow.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealthand www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.