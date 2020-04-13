Steuben County confirms two additional cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TVM)- The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that two additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 156 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of:

– City of Corning

– Village of Painted Post



One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to 13.



The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks.

All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation.

One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe:



– 4/9/20 Morning – Byrne Dairy in Horseheads; pump only



All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.



For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County's website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.