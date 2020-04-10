Steuben County confirms two additional positive cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that two additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the current total to 97 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Corning

· Village of North Hornell

Both individuals are linked with previously reported cases. All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe.

· 4/4/20 – 4/7/20 – Southport Correctional Facility in Pine City

· 4/7/20 – 4/9/20 – Elderwood Nursing Home in Hornell

· 4/7/20 Morning – Dunkin Donuts in Corning

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.