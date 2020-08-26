Steuben County gets the ball rolling for new police reform initiavtive

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is getting the ball rolling by starting a powerhouse, police reform round table, to model changes in the community.

Governor Cuomo signed an Executive Order on police reform and launched the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

He said the executive order would require local government and police agencies to develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs.

Issues addressed like— use of force by police offices, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness training, de-escalation training and practices, and have a transparent citizen complain disposition procedure to handle those and other issues raised by the community.

Supporting community groups for Corning and Steuben County’s police reform initiative includes representation from over 60 local companies & organizations such as — Walmart, Wegmans, Guthrie, Arnot, Corning Community College, the Corning-Painted Post School District, NAACP, Catholic Charities, United Way of the Southern Tier, Youth in Government, and various Corning Incorporated Employee Resource Groups such as Corning Black Employee Network (CBEN), Corning Chinese Association (CCA), and the Global Latina Organization.

I am pleased we have such wide-ranging participation from the stakeholder groups. The final plan will be able to reflect numerous opinions. Mark L Ryckman, Corning City Manager

Spear-heading is the program manager for City of Corning & Steuben County Dawn White, who said this is just the beginning and, this is the chance to have the voices of the community heard.

So what we’re trying to do is bring together the sixteen different police departments in our community, and find a common ground, a way for us to standardize how each law enforcement agency approaches its procedures and policies. Dawn White, Program manager for City of Corning & Steuben County Police Reform Initiative

In the coming weeks, meetings will occur for community members to come together, listen, and be heard to voice your opinions.