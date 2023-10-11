STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County is continuing to see fewer reported overdoses than it did earlier in the year.

According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, there were 24 overdoses reported in the county in September. One of these overdoses was fatal, and Narcan was administered for three of the overdoses. Opioids were suspected to have caused four of the overdoses. The cause was not given for five of the overdoses, and other substances were suspected to have caused 15 of them.

Overdoses were on the rise from April through July, and the trend stopped in August. Thirty-two overdoses were reported in April, 40 were reported in May, 42 were reported in June, and 39 were reported in July. One more overdose was reported in September than in August, and there was one fatality during both months.

“The decreasing trend of overdoses and fatalities compared to previous months in 2023 is promising,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “You can find our Narcan training online and Narcan kits are available throughout the county. I encourage anyone who is using opioids or knows of someone who does to always have Narcan readily available.”

Online information about administering Narcan can be found on Steuben County’s website. In-person Narcan training can be scheduled by contacting the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee or by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438.

Those seeking help for addiction use can call one of the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCSAS Hornell: 607-324-2438

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Other local services can be found by calling 211.