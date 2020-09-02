Steuben County Police Reform: Wants to conduct several public listening sessions

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration group is now asking for the communities’ support in helping reimagine police departments.

The initiative, led by the City of Corning and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its community outreach by adding a public forum.

As part of its efforts to add the local community, the organization is conducting several public listening sessions and have surveys to gather additional insight from all Stueben County residents.

Each public session will be limited to the first 500 people.

The Virtual Public Listening Sessions for Steuben County residents:

Tuesdays September 15th, 6:00 pm- 9:00 pm

Wednesday, September 16th, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Thursday, September 17th, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Each session will be via zoom using the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/93551456031?pwd=ZG5MW9xMDJsNDJ3c213RURvelZtdz09

Metting ID: 935 5145 6031

Passcode: 765272

Residents without internet access may obtain a paper copy of the survey from the City Manager’s Office at City Hall or by calling (607) 962-0340 EXT 1112