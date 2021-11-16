Steuben County Public Health has “limited spots” in Tuesday pediatric vaccine clinic

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption, the Air Force said Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, November 16th, Steuben County Public Health is hosting a pediatric vaccine clinic at the Hornell Intermediate School from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinic will be held in the school cafeteria on 71 Buffalo St. in Hornell. Appointments are required and walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 20 spots were available. To register, visit the Steuben County Public Health website or click here.