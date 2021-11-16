Steuben County Public Health has “limited spots” in Tuesday pediatric vaccine clinic

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, November 16th, Steuben County Public Health is hosting a pediatric vaccine clinic at the Hornell Intermediate School from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The clinic will be held in the school cafeteria on 71 Buffalo St. in Hornell. Appointments are required and walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 20 spots were available. To register, visit the Steuben County Public Health website or click here.