Steuben County Public Health informs CPP school district of two positive COVID tests

CORNING PAINTED-POST, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Corning-Painted Post Area School District was notified today by the Steuben County Public Health Department that two students in the district tested positive for COVID. One student attends Hugh Gregg Elementary School and the other student attends Corning-Painted Post High School.



Per Steuben County Department of Health’s investigation, the Hugh Gregg student who tested positive and those in direct contact will be quarantined for 14 days. All direct contacts of the individual at Hugh Gregg School have been notified of their contact with a confirmed positive case.



Per Steuben County Department of Health’s investigation, no further action needs to take place at the high school as the student was not in attendance at the time of infection. The student who tested positive is under quarantine for 14 days.



All district staff and families of both schools have been informed. The Corning-Painted Post School Area District assures the community that our schools have been and continues to be sanitized and disinfected daily. We are following all the cleaning protocols required by the state. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and staff.



We would like to take this time to remind our school community to follow best practices by completing the student health screener, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands well and often.



If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact Steuben County Public Health at (607) 664-2438. For questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. For questions about your child’s education, please contact Superintendent Michelle Caulfield at ask@cppmail.com.