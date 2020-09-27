Steuben County residents line for the second and final day of drive-through COVID-19 testing

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The up-tick in recent cluster cases in several counties has given people another opportunity to get tested in Steuben County for the coronavirus.

Courtesy of Mary Perham

Steuben County residents lined up at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post Saturday for the second and final day of drive-through COVID-19 testing.

The testing site was sponsored by the county Public Health Department through the New York State Department of Health.

Courtesy of Mary Perham

ServSteuben MRC Coordinator Matthew Marmor said the event also drew staff from other county services such as Buildings and Grounds, Public Works, and the Office of Emergency Services as well as the VA in Bath.

