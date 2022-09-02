ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts.

One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already hearing from residents that these new laws actually make them feel less safe and they’re confused on where they can and cannot carry.

“These are people that are working people that work in isolated areas, because of where they work and are now going to be unable to protect themselves,” says Allard, “There’s been a huge uptick in pistol permit application submissions, because everyone fears the change. No one’s quite sure just how we’re going to be able to meet those new statutes. So yeah, there’s been an incredible uptick, through the entire month of August of people trying to get in before the change.”

Allard says that just last week alone they saw over 100 pistol permit applications come in and it’s been that way all month. However, he reached out to the state asking for data on pistol permit holders and crimes committed by pistol permit holders and according to Allard, he was told the state was unable to compare the two. “The premise that this is going to make anyone safer is simply as not consistent with any data or experience that we have in the field,” adds Allard.

Regardless, he knows these new laws can be confusing, he told 18 News he’s already received quite a few calls from residents asking where they can and cannot carry. He recommends calling your local law enforcement to help clarify anything you’re confused on.

On September 17th, the Steuben County Sheriffs office will hold the first half of training for Steuben County residents. The second half of the 16 hours required will be held sometime in October, “we’re going to work with our vendors and try to make sure that we meet the needs the new statute while also meeting the needs of the citizens, and it’s obviously going to cost considerably more when you go from a four or five hour course to a 16 hour course.”