Steuben County to crack down on DWI this upcoming holiday weekend

Steuben County, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff’s are warning drivers this holiday season to ‘Have a plan, don’t drive, and get a ride’.

Steuben County police agencies will be partaking in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI begins on July 3rd and will end on July 6th. According to a press release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the 4th of July as an extended weekend is quote, ‘historically a deadly period for impaired driving”.

According to research, a high-visibility of enforcement can reduce impaired driving by as much as 20%. The press release went on to say that sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness of the problem.

New York State Police as well as County Sheriff’s and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force to keep everyone safe.

To help make a difference, they ask that you have a sober plan or that you download the app ‘ Have a Plan” as a way to always find a safe ride home at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp .