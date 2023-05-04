HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News obtained a new violation notice sent by the Town of Horseheads to the owner of 420 Novelties, Christopher Mickinkle. The letter comes one day after Code Enforcement revoked the operating permit for the 420 Novelties location on Lake Road for selling unlicensed cannabis. Sales appeared to continue Wednesday and Thursday inside a bus that is parked by the shop’s front door. The new violation letter states in part:

“The revoked operating permit includes the entire property of 2030 Lake Road. All business activity at 2030 Lake Road must cease. Building Code Charges will be issued as well as Local Law and Civil fines will be pursued.

Greg Larnard

Code Enforcement Officer, Town of Horseheads”

The letter also states the owner must comply by 8 a.m. Thursday. When 18 News stopped by the location around four o’clock in the afternoon, people were still coming in and out of the bus.

420 Novelties also operates two other locations in Elmira. 18 News contacted the City of Elmira Law Department to ask if Elmira is also cracking down on “sticker shops.” We left a message with City of Elmira attorney John Ryan, but he did not return our call.

In Corning, 18 News also learned a “sticker shop” was ordered to close on Bridge Street due to an improper permit. The City of Corning Code Enforcement officer sent 18 News the following statement:

“67 Bridge Street was found in violation of the building permit that was issued for office space because they were operating a retail sticker shop.

Steve McDaniel

Code Enforcement, City of Corning”

18 News tried reaching Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman to ask if the City was cracking down on unlicensed cannabis sales. Mr. Ryckman did not return our calls.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation to crack down on “sticker shops” across New York State.