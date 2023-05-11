HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Cannabis Control Board held a public meeting Thursday to consider 336 pages of revised rules issued by the Office of Cannabis Management. One of the proposals would allow adult-use dispensaries to create designated places inside their business where people can smoke or consume marijuana. Another rule would let businesses operate both a medical and recreational dispensary at the same time.

The revised rules come after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation last week aimed at crackdown on “sticker shops” selling unlicensed marijuana. The new law makes it a crime to sell cannabis and cannabis products without a license. It also increases civil and tax penalties of up to $20,000 a day for the “most egregious offenders.”

18 News is investigating if authorities are cracking down on “sticker shops” in our area. More than a week ago, the Town of Horseheads ordered 420 Novelties on Lake Road to shut down for selling unlicensed cannabis. The town sent a second violation notice the next day after sales appeared to continue inside a bus parked on the property. When 18 News stopped by Thursday, the bus door was open. People were also coming in and out of a trailer that’s now parked next to the bus. Christopher Mickinkle is the owner of 420 Novelties. He declined to speak on camera, but he told 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina he is quote “abiding by the order 100%.” Mickinkle said he was just hanging out friends and having a barbecue on the property, which is his constitutional right. Mickinkle says the Town of Horseheads is violating his rights by singling him out while allowing other “sticker shops” to operate.

18 News reached out to Town of Horseheads Supervisor Donald Fischer for comment Thursday, but did not hear back. The Chemung County Sheriff’s office referred us to the District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Weeden Wetmore said he had no comment.