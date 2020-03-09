Breaking News
Major car accident on Route 220 in Bradford County

Stolen car possibly related to 3 escapees from Youth Forestry Camp might be in Philadelphia

News

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

UNION TWP, HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle and believe it’s connected to the two juveniles and one adult black males who escaped from the Youth Forestry Camp on March 6.

Police report that a green 2007 Ford Freestyle was stolen from a home on John Bum Road on March 6 at roughly 6:30 a.m.

Police believe that the stolen vehicle may be in the Philadelphia area right now. They report that the three who escaped from the Youth Forestry Camp in Huntingdon County are persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in your area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now