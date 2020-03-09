Stolen car possibly related to 3 escapees from Youth Forestry Camp might be in Philadelphia

UNION TWP, HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle and believe it’s connected to the two juveniles and one adult black males who escaped from the Youth Forestry Camp on March 6.

Police report that a green 2007 Ford Freestyle was stolen from a home on John Bum Road on March 6 at roughly 6:30 a.m.

Police believe that the stolen vehicle may be in the Philadelphia area right now. They report that the three who escaped from the Youth Forestry Camp in Huntingdon County are persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in your area.