Storm and Road Safety Tips for residents in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend, the focus across the Twin Tiers was to remove the snow off the roads and keep residents safe.

“There are strong wind gusts right now that are blowing snow across the road. We’re advising folks to avoid travel if they can,” said Joe Leathersick, Public Information Officer, New York State Department of Transportation.

Due to the storm, local businesses closed down for the fourth time this year to keep their employees safe and off the road.

Plans have changed with the roads full of snow and slush. Most people are choosing to stay home.

“It allows plow operators to do the job effectively and efficiently,” said Leathersich.

There are a few rules to follow if you must drive during this storm to assure safety.

“If you need to hit the road, make sure all the snow is cleared off your car in the top,” said Leathersich

Driving in this weather may require you to add 15 to 20 minutes to your travel time.

“Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. When the roads are slushy or icy, you need to take things slow,” said Leathersich