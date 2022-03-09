STRC gearing up for St Patrick’s Day 5K/10K run

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Running Club’s annual St Patrick’s Day 5k/10k race is on Saturday, March 19th. The race will start at Chapel Park and finish at Champion’s Sports Grille in Southport.

A reminder for motorists traveling through the area that morning, please be aware of runners on the roads. Please be cautious. Pennsylvania Avenue will be ONE-WAY from Pine City, heading north to Southport from 8:45-10:45 a.m.

The right lane of Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed to cars. It will be for runners only. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police will be assisting. If you are coming from a side street during the race, you must turn LEFT while the race is in motion.

“Thank you for your patience, and come out and cheer the runners,” said Joette Worden-Foster of the STRC. “We have a wonderful community, and I’m super proud to live here,” she continued.

To sign up for the race, go to southerntierrunningclub.com, and click on events.

