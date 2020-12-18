Streets in Elmira still not plowed after major snowstorm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Wednesday’s major snowstorm brought blankets of snow to the Twin Tiers, and many local roads have yet to be plowed.

The lack of cleanup efforts left Elmira residents to take matters into their own hands—shoveling walkways, clearing streets, and digging out cars.

Now they demand answers.

60-year-old Tracy Long shoveled snow all day Thursday for his elderly neighbors. He said he saw people shoveling parts of the street as residents tried to get to work throughout the day.

“You know what this is going to be tomorrow? It’s going to difficult,” Long said. “They’re gonna have to work all night to get this done. Imma do as much as I can, you know? It’s just a shame.”

Residents feel as though city officials did not take the storm seriously and weren’t prepared.

“I understand that there is so much that they have to keep up on, but it was a little ridiculous,” Cody Sherwood said. “It took up until this evening to get our first plow down this road.”

City officials tell 18 News the remainder of the streets will be plowed Friday morning.