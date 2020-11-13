Structure fire displaces 4 adults in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A structure fire has displaced four adults in two separate apartments today.

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened around 10:44 am in a bedroom at 115 Pine Street in the Village of Bath.

Bath Assistant Chief Sean Walruth reported smoke showing from a two-story residential structure in minutes flames were showing from the back of the building.

Multiple crews assisted with the blaze, such as Savona, Bath, and Kanona, Hammondsport, Pulteney, and Painted Post with a Rapid Intervention Team as a safety for the interior attack team.

Crews placed the blaze under control an hour later at 11:44 am.

Around 2:06 pm crews were called back to the scene for the fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting four adults who lived in the two apartments. No one was home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries in the fire the cause has not yet been determined by the investigation team.