Structured Fire in The Jungle behind Lowes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today at approximately 1:00 am the Ithaca Police Department and, Ithaca Fire Department received a report about a structured fire happening behind Lowes in the area described as the Jungle.

Emergency responders say they found a large amount of encampment covered in flames. Allegedly there were numerous explosives and an odor of chemicals that derived from the fire. Ithaca Police Units restricted jungle residents from reentering the area due to the fire.

Once Ithaca Fire Department put out the fire they figured out that the encampment was vacant when the fire first happened. The resident of the encampment has been located and uninjured. After extinguishing the fire, Ithaca Police units discovered numerous propane tanks and other hazardous material at the scene. The fire has been labeled accidental.