Student winners announced in Saratoga County coronavirus poster contest

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office has announced 11 winners is in its poster contest for area students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. Six winning submissions were from kindergarteners through fifth graders, and five came from sixth graders through high school seniors.

Joshua Armitage, third grade, Galway Elementary School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Briella Comstock, third grade, Ballard Elementary School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Jaelyn Cutright, ninth grade, Corinth High School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Janis Dieterle, eighth grade, Ballston Spa Middle School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Zoe Hampshire, fourth grade, Stillwater Elementary School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Emma Murray, seventh grade, Maple Avenue Middle School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Hailey Nichols, fourth grade, Milton Terrace Elementary School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Isabella Osborn, 12th grade, South Glens Falls High School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Kyla Radu, third grade, Ballard Elementary School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Mason Walsh, 11th grade, Corinth High School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Macy Zeilman, fifth grade, Chango Elementary School (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Each poster from the talented children of Saratoga County will be displayed in the Sheriff’s Office and throughout the County Municipal Building, with the winners on display in the Supervisors Boardroom in the County Municipal Building.

The contest was announced in April with the theme “What Saratoga County First Responders Mean to Me,” and drew 74 poster submissions as of the May 18 deadline. Submissions were created in a variety of mixed media, though mostly on paper, and were encouraged to include police, nurses, EMS, and firefighters.

Although the Sheriff’s Office said 12 winners would be selected, so far it has only released the names of 11.

Judges represented each Sheriff’s Office division: Administrative, Civil, Communications, Corrections, Road and Records. Target donated gift certificates which were used as prizes.