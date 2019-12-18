Study finds people want money for Christmas, but are less likely to gift it

(NEWS10)- There are only a couple of days left to find the “perfect” gift for your loved ones and according to a new study what Americans really want this year is cold hard cash.

The money management app Mint surveyed 1,000 people posing the question, “What do you want to see under the tree and why?”

Of those surveyed, 61% responded saying they prefer a gift card or cash to a traditional present. Only 40%, however, said they would give a gift card or money as a present.

From the survey, 60% of women were more likely to want a thoughtful present during the holiday season. In addition, 1 in 4 seniors prefer others donate to a charity as a gift to help others in need.