SU Athletics records highest graduation success rate ever

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Athletics has just had one of its biggest victories, and it came in the classroom, not on any field of play.

For the second time in three years, eight Syracuse University Athletics teams posted perfect 100% Graduation Success Rates (GSR) and the athletics department recorded a 93% GSR, which is the highest rate in history.

The measurement reflects the class that enrolled in 2012-13 and graduated within six years.

The NCAA started measuring the GSR, which also includes those who entered midyear, as well as student-athletes who transferred into the institution, in 2004.

Emily Hawryschuk is a Senior Attacker on the SU Women’s Lacrosse team and explains how academics and athletics are valued equally at Syracuse.

“The second you step foot on campus and even prior to, you’re already in contact with an academic advisor here. You already know all the resources that you do have lined up and that you’re able to use the second you get here,” she tells NewsChannel 9.

Tommy Powell, Assistant Provost for Student-Athlete Academic Development at SU, says, “I think it’s a vision of our Chancellor, it’s a vision of John (Wildhack), our Athletic Director, that we want to be among the elites and we’re able to do that in the classroom as well as on the competition surface.”

“We run with Duke, Notre Dame, Stanford, Northwestern, Vanderbilt,” says Rick Burton, Sports Management Professor at SU and the school’s Faculty Athletic Rep.

Syracuse’s women’s lacrosse, volleyball and tennis teams have achieved a 100% GSR for the eighth consecutive year. In addition, men’s cross country, men’s track and field, women’s rowing, and women’s basketball all also achieved a 100% score.

Syracuse’s 93% GSR is above the national GSR of 89% and ties for 12th among Power 5 schools. Syracuse is one of five Atlantic Coast Conference schools ranked in the top 12 of the Power 5 schools this year.

The women’s volleyball program has scored a perfect 100% GSR 10 times since the NCAA initiated the GSR in 2004. That is the highest total among Orange teams, followed by men’s cross country, track and field, women’s lacrosse, and women’s tennis have each recorded 100% GSRs eight times.

Syracuse’s GSR Success By the Numbers:

Power Five Ranking: Syracuse ties for 12 th among Power 5 schools (93% GSR)

among Power 5 schools (93% GSR) ACC: Syracuse is one of five Atlantic Coast Conference schools in the top 12 (Syracuse, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Boston College, Virginia)

Teams with a 100% GSR in 2019: Eight (men’s cross country, men’s track & field, men’s and women’s lacrosse, women’s rowing, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball, women’s basketball)

Consecutive 100% GSR scores: 8 years (women’s lacrosse, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball)

Most 100% GSR scores: Ten (women’s volleyball)

The NCAA instituted the GSR to more accurately reflect the mobility of college students as compared to the Federal Graduation Rate. The federal rate counts any student who leaves a school as an academic failure, whether or not the student enrolls at another school. The federal rate also does not consider students who enter as transfer students.

The GSR formula provides a more complete and accurate picture by removing from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and including student-athletes who transfer to a school after being enrolled at another university.