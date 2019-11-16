SU students admit to feeling uneasy about fourth instance of racist graffiti found on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety are now investigating two new instances of racial graffiti found on and near campus in a matter of hours Thursday.

Around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, SPD got a call for an aggravated harassment complaint. When they got to the 100 block of Comstock Avenue just off of campus, they found a swastika drawn into the snow.

The investigation is in the early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Calls will remain confidential.

Syracuse DPS also releasing another warning to students around 11:30 Thursday night saying they’re investigating their fourth instance of racist graffiti now involving comments about Asian individuals found on the 3rd floor of Day Hall.

Keith Alford, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Syracuse University released the following statement:

“We have just learned of the hateful display of Anti-Semitism that occurred just steps from our campus. I join everyone in our community in vehemently condemning this vile behavior targeting the Jewish faith. We must continue to work together to build trust, to effect change and create a community in which every individual is respected and valued. Our Department of Public Safety immediately notified the Syracuse Police Department, which is actively investigating the case.“

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released this statement:

“Late Thursday afternoon, a swastika was marked in the snow on Comstock Avenue. This is another of several such racist incidents in our City in the past week. These acts are vile and appalling, and they will not be tolerated. The Syracuse Police Department is actively investigating this most recent incident, and they are also involved in the prior cases. We will keep working to find the people responsible.

I want to echo the comments made earlier this week by Governor Cuomo when he was in our City, ‘when you attack one of us, you attack us all.’ These acts are designed to divide our community, and they have no place in Syracuse. They violate everything our City stands for and all that we are working to be – a city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all. I reject them and direct city resources to do all that we can to stop them.“