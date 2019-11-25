Subway ‘surfer’ dies riding a train in Queens

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City transit officials say a person surfing a subway train — meaning lying on top — was found dead in a Queens station.

The victim was struck at about 9 p.m. Saturday at Queensboro Plaza on an elevated No. 7 train.

The person’s age and identity were not immediately released.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the station was totally closed for hours during an investigation. No. 7 and N trains bypassed the normally very busy Queens stop.

“Surfing” subway trains are illegal, and authorities consider it a common but dangerous activity that often involves youthful daredevils.

