Summer camps in the Southern Tier plan to keep local attendees cool amid the heat

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed are making a big push to create more family-oriented programs to keep you busy in the Southern Tier while keeping cool.

The organization has created activities to do along the river every Saturday throughout the summer months.

“The kayak river rental program, people can do with their kids so you can do a tandem boat, I would recommend no younger than seven years of age,” says Marino

The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed do not recommend swimming in the river however, people can dip their feet in the water while they wait to kayak.

For more details on the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed events, visit their website.