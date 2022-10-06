ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- As majority of the area was under a drought to some extent for the summer and fall of 2022, we are now seeing the impacts with some fall crops.

When it comes to the pumpkin harvest, there has been a shortage in some areas because of the lack of rain. The lack of pumpkins have caused some businesses to buy from other areas to supply their business.

Dan Hurley, Owner of Bradley Farms, said, ” I’ve been at this for over 40 years. I think I’ve seen just about every catastrophic event that can happen. So agriculture breeds resilient people, and we always come back.”