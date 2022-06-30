ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The busy travel weekend is looking great for local regions and they’re excited to welcome in summer tourists. From wineries to the Finger Lakes, to amusement parks and more, the Southern Tier is expecting a larger than usual tourist season.

After two years of being stuck inside people are ready to travel. According to AAA, they’re predicting 47.9 million people may travel this weekend so having a “stay-cation” may not be a bad idea.

Vice President of Tourism Promotion, Cynthia Raj, with the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce says, “It looks like the weather’s gonna be great. So, it will be a good weekend to be outdoors.”

There are going to be lots of events taking place here in Chemung County over the summer. Raj is optimistic that people are eager to get out and participate in activities.

“The big event for the weekend is the Vietnam moving wall that’s going to be an Eldridge Park. It’s already been installed,” says Raj, “Another option is the Elmira Pioneers who’s been on a winning streak for a while. We’ll be playing Batavia on July 3, followed by fireworks so you will have a chance to catch some fireworks in the area.”

Raj mentioned that there will be no fireworks at Eldridge Park due to the moving wall however the amusement park will be operating as normal.

For a full list of what’s happening in Chemung County, click here.

Over in Corning, the Gaffer District is also ready to welcome travelers. Executive Director, Coleen Fabrizi says, “We are launching a story time tomorrow that is actually a self guided story time with participating businesses. We also have our historic Walking Tour, where you can learn about the incredible architectural history of our downtown. Then of course, we’re a bon Appetit dining destination so you can kind of eat your way through the weekend. There’s great shopping, wonderful museums and galleries, I mean there’s kind of something for everybody to enjoy.”

Fabrizi adds that they are partnering with Williams Toyota to triple their summer schedule. The best part? Everything is free, “…then people can spend money on shopping and enjoying great food while they’re being entertained. So, it’s a wonderful place to be,” says Fabrizi.

For a full list of what’s going on in Corning over the summer, click here.

Watkins Glen is also preparing for summer. There is an event coming up this weekend on July 3rd at Clute Park. “We’re calling it the Flip Flops and Fireworks: a Ruckus Night of Fun,” says Hale the executive director for Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce.

“Clute park will be open to picnickers and it launches the first evening of Sunday in the Park. It’s an event where we’re having bands play every Sunday for four or five weeks straight and this is the kickoff on July 3, and it’s our summer sunset concert series actually at Clute Park and Ruckus the band will be playing at about 6pm to dusk with an extraordinary fireworks display to follow,” says Hale.

For a full list of what’s happening in the Finger Lakes region, click here.