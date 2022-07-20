ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – As the hot days of summer continue, people are cooling off by spending time in their at-home swimming pools.

Local pool store, Hesselson’s, has been busy with customers this summer.

“Once the weather gets hot, mid-80s now we’re in the 90s, a lot of people coming in,” said store owner Tom Witzel.

Unlike last summer, the Twin Tiers have not seen a lot of rain. Witzel said last year the rain caused issues for installing pools. This year, he said the lack of rain is the problem.

“It’s almost too dry,” Witzel said. “We’ve actually had to water a lot of the yards to get… the dust to settle down a little bit to install the pools,” he continued.

Despite the rain last summer and the heat this summer, Witzel says the past few years have been great for his business.