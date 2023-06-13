QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, SUNY Adirondack is expanding options for its Fine Arts students, in a new partnership with Russell Sage College. Students learning fine arts in Queensbury will have a new avenue to continue that work in Albany and Troy.

In a new partnership, Russell Sage will accept as many as 66 credits from SUNY Adirondack Fine Arts students looking to transfer with a C- or better average grade. Those credits include Fine Arts-specific ones like Two-Dimensional Design and Western Art History, as well as general education requirements like Introduction to College Writing. Students coming in with a GPA of 3.0 from SUNY Adirondack will be automatically accepted into Russell Sage’s BFA program upon making the jump.

“We are excited to add this collaboration with Russell Sage to SUNY Adirondack’s numerous articulation agreements with institutions throughout the Northeast, to create pathways for our students to complete a bachelor’s degree,” said Kristine D. Duffy, Ed.D., president of SUNY Adirondack.

The partnership between the two colleges comes into effect starting with the fall 2023 semester.