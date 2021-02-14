SUNY announces grant program to expand campus pantry resources

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a grant program to expand SUNY campus pantry resources to combat food insecurity.

The program will provide grants to campuses without the financial means or ability to secure refrigerators in their food pantries, making it possible for every campus to store more fresh food and proteins.

Student Associations or campus food pantry coordinators will be able to apply for a grant of up to $1,000 on behalf of their campus.

The program is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “No Student Goes Hungry” program, where a food pantry is on or partnered with every SUNY campus.

“The pangs of hunger should not cloud a student’s education. We must act, and today’s grant program will go a long way in providing much-needed meals to students in need. I applaud our SUNY Student Voices Action Committee, particularly member Jacob Eckhaus, for raising this as the number one issue for many of their peers. I thank President Stenger and his team for their focus on facing the issue of food insecurity with solutions including this model food pantry and program that I hope we can replicate throughout SUNY.” Jim Malatras, SUNY Chancellor

Approximately 50 percent of SUNY’s 64 campus food pantries are currently equipped with refrigerators.