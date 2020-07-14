SUNY CCC Diversity Center to host Virtual Civic Engagement Event

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- In response to the current climate across the country, SUNY Corning Community College’s Katherine P. Douglas Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is proud to host “Encouraging Civic Engagement in our Community Wednesday” July 15 at noon.

This virtual discussion is open to the community and will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/CCCDiversityCenter/ for those that do not have access to zoom.us.



The forum will feature a panel of local advocates and community members, many at the center

of efforts to enact change in our community. Some of the topics expected to be discussed

include running in a local election, establishing a local group/organization, voicing an opinion at

a town hall meeting, leading a march/protest, finding connections through social media and

encouraging others to vote.



Event organizers say the goal of the discussion is “not only to inform but also to motivate and

empower us to take action and get involved in our community.”



“We not only want people to have discussions about racism, discrimination, racial diversity,

equity and inclusion, but also take real action in changing the mindset, the systems [and] the

policies that continue to control our country,” says Babatunde Ayanfodun, the Center’s Diversity,

Equity and Inclusing Assistant.

“Participation of our youth is very important to this progress. It is with their involvement and leadership that we will see change in our communities and in our country.”



This virtual event will be livestreamed on the Katherine P. Douglas Center for Diversity, Equity

and Inclusion Facebook page. Those who wish to participate in the discussion are encouraged to register beforehand.

For more information and a registration link, please visit the event page

on the SUNY Corning Community College website: https://www.corning-cc.edu/events/.