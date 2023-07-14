ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College will be holding the Elmira Activate event. It is a free event to provide information about career program opportunities for those interested in multiple career fields.

“We have in demand programs that we offer to help our community and people in the community get jobs,” Amber Cloke, CCC Workforce Program Coordinator said.

Those who attend this event will get hands on experience from instructors and also learn about funding opportunities available to help cover the cost of their education. The goal is to spread awareness about the educational opportunities in different job fields in our area.

“A lot of people don’t know that Corning Community College offers a workforce…they assume it’s just the credit side of the house, we’re noncredit and we work with businesses as well to help people get that corporate training,” Ericka Lehman, CCC Workforce Program Coordinator said.

This event is set to take place on Tuesday, July 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. you can find more on the Corning Community College website.