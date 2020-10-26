SUNY launches Student Voices Action Committee to amplify student opinion, expand representation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY has launched a new committee to help focus on issues and challenges faces across the education system.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the creation of the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee. The group compose of 27, will help to represent all SUNY sectors, including university centers, comprehensive, technical and community colleges.

According to SUNY, these students will help to amplify a collective student voice and expand representation in key discussions and decisions.

“We are striving to be a more student-centric SUNY and to achieve that goal we must open up additional venues to listen to our most important voices: our students,” said Chancellor Jim Malatras. “Amplifying that collective student voice allows us to adequately and proactively respond to students’ needs and give them the tools they need to succeed and feel fulfilled in their college experience.”

The first virtual meeting of the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee was held on October 22, 2020. Members were chosen by SUNY Student Advocate Dr. John Graham.

“It is a privilege and an honor to bring together this magnificent group that will represent students from across the SUNY system,” said Dr. Graham. “It is so refreshing to work with Chancellor Jim Malatras, whose actions from day one illustrate his commitment to making students his top priority. In this especially challenging COVID-19 climate—this committee will harness students’ wisdom, imagination, and experience to truly tackle the biggest challenges that exist at our colleges and universities.”

Members of the committee include students from across the SUNY system, including one member from SUNY Canton.

SUNY Canton Junior and Committee Member Kwame Flora stated, “we’re very excited to get started with this important work to better ensure that the voices of each person in our student body are heard and represented. This semester has been full of challenges, with the current civil rights movement and pandemic the world is experiencing, but I’m looking forward to continuing to represent my fellow classmates so that we can further develop a sense of equity during a time where togetherness is so needed to have a successful rest of our semester.”

SUNY Student Voices Action Committee members include: