SUNY launches upgraded COVID-19 Tracker

(WETM) – The SUNY school system is continuing to lead the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras launched an upgraded COVID-19 tracker that will quickly isolate and respond to coronavirus cases on campuses.
The state school system will continue to provide real-time results as SUNY campuses are now required to test 100% of All students, faculty, and staff weekly.
SUNY’s COVID-19 tracker is available online.
The new tracker will include:
-A breakdown provided for students and employees,
-Quarantine and isolation
-Room capacity tracker, monthly trend totals, data charts
-Region-county-campus positivity rate comparisons for SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities