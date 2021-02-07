SUNY launches upgraded COVID-19 Tracker

(WETM) – The SUNY school system is continuing to lead the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras launched an upgraded COVID-19 tracker that will quickly isolate and respond to coronavirus cases on campuses.

The state school system will continue to provide real-time results as SUNY campuses are now required to test 100% of All students, faculty, and staff weekly.

SUNY’s COVID-19 tracker is available online.

The new tracker will include:

-A breakdown provided for students and employees,

-Quarantine and isolation

-Room capacity tracker, monthly trend totals, data charts

-Region-county-campus positivity rate comparisons for SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities