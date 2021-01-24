SUNY ramps up COVID testing for all students, faculty, and Staff

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Chancellor is looking to ramp up testing in New York State for students, staff, and faculty.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras joined SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig and local officials to reopen campus for the spring semester.

As students head back to campuses across the state, pre-semester COVID testing and quarantining are now required before starting in-person classes on February 1st.

All SUNY campuses will increase the frequency of mandatory COVID testing to weekly testing of all students, faculty, and staff who regularly come to campus.

Healthcare students who volunteer to help with COVID response will be available to campuses to help administer tests. To date, approximately 2,500 students have signed up to volunteer.