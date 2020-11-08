SUNY students must get tested and quarantine before arriving on campus for the spring semester

(WETM-TV) – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras outlined a system-wide plan that will allow campuses to safely return to in-person- instruction learning for the spring semester.

The plan combines a series of new protocols with proven strategies already being employed across SUNY’s colleges and universities.

Any student planning to live, work, or take classes on campus or utilize campus facilities such as the library, gym, or dining hall must test for COVID-19 when they return for the winter and/or spring semester.

Students must first confirm that they have completed a seven-day precautionary quarantine before returning to campus. They must then either present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before their return or submit to a campus-administered upon arrival—but no later than five days after their return to campus. Students who present documentation of a positive diagnostic test within the prior three months are exempt from the return test.

In addition to mandatory pre-testing, all students must complete a seven-day precautionary quarantine before returning to campus.

Once the semester begins, testing doesn’t stop. Schools in the SUNY system will have to continue with regular surveillance testing throughout the spring semester. SUNY can process approximately 200,000 COVID-19 tests per week, with the help of an FDA-approved saliva test developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University.

As the colleges/universities enter new semesters, the winter term instruction will be fully remote, and spring term instruction must remain remote until February 1.

With COVID-19 surging nationwide and with increased cases in New York, SUNY has devised a comprehensive plan to keep this virus at bay throughout the flu season and through the spring semester.