SUNY Upstate Medical University will partner with Albany International Airport to test airport employees and travelers for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Sunday a COVID-19 partnership to test airport employees and travelers.

SUNY will begin voluntary testing of the airport’s employees at no cost starting Friday, December 11, after the final airport board approval.

Testing for passengers will be available to purchase for $30 at the end of this month to allow travelers to test in advance of their flights or just after their return. Arriving passengers will have the option to purchase a take-home kit with instructions to test themselves after day four of their flight and they would be able to mail the test to Upstate Medical for analysis, the kit will be $60.

SUNY has led the way in developing solutions to combatting COVID-19 from producing face shields to providing the healthcare workforce to Upstate Medical University’s state of the art testing approved by the FDA. It demonstrates the power of public higher education to be a critical resource to tackle the challenges we face. My thanks to Upstate Medical President Dewan and his team’s ongoing efforts to combat this virus through testing analysis, vaccine research, and providing healthcare during this monumental time, as well as CEO Calderone’s collaboration to expand our reach to help the employees who handle the operations and ensure the safety of their travelers. We’re in this together. Dr. Jim Malatras, Chancellor of the State University of New York

Tests will be handed out and employees may administer it themselves on-site and will be conducted within a structure that allows for social distancing. Tests will then be collected and sent to Upstate Medical for review.

Albany International Airport will complete the building of a testing site this week and staff the facility to provide tests to employees

Albany International Airport continues to advance its Smart Airport approach to become the first airport in New York State to offer saliva diagnostic testing. COVID-19 testing is an essential step to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public and we are grateful to Governor Andrew Cuomo, State University Chancellor Jim Malatras, SUNY Upstate President Mantosh Dewan, and Richard Uhlig, CEO of Quadrant Biosciences for sharing their COVID-19 testing knowledge and experience. Philip Calderone, Albany International Airport CEO

The expansion is possible by SUNY Upstate’s innovative pooled surveillance testing protocols with a capacity of 200,000 tests per week.