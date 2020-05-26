Suplizio, Dush, & Brown running for the 25th Senate Republican

(WETM-TV)- John “Herm” Suplizio, Cris Dush, and Dr. Jim Brown are all running for the 25th Senate Republican.

Here is the background information for each of the candidates that are running:

John “Herm” Suplizio–

Herm Suplizio has spent his entire adult life dedicated to public service. A 1978 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic, Suplizio is a proven leader for rural Pennsylvania.

Rising from volunteer firefighter to chief of the DuBois Fire Department and Executive Director of the local United Way, Suplizio’s impact on DuBois is far-reaching. As City Manager, Suplizio helped leverage millions of dollars in state grants and private dollars to improve downtown DuBois and incentivize job growth to employers like Danone, who just created almost 100 new jobs in Clearfield County.



A pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment conservative, Herm Suplizio knows that freedoms that we take for granted are under attack from liberal Democrats and socialist candidates. As a State Senator, Herm will always vote to protect the right to life and the 2nd Amendment.



Herm attends St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in DuBois and is a supporter of local charities. He has also served as Executive Director for United Way of DuBois since 1993 and volunteers for a number of community organizations.

Cris Dush-

Proudly serving both his Commonwealth and his nation with a strong belief in the Constitution and a demonstrated understanding of what it is to be a public servant, Rep. Cris Dush was elected to represent the people of the 66th Legislative District in November 2014.



During the 2019-20 session, Cris has been appointed to serve on the following House committees: Environmental Resources and Energy, Labor and Industry, State Government and Urban Affairs.



In 2014, Cris along with his colleagues Reps. Seth Grove and Jim Christiana issued a report, Report on State Spending During the Budget Impasse, analyzing the spending of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Administration during the state budget impasse that lasted nine months.



The report showed numerous transparency flaws in PennWATCH (the state’s financial transparency website) Act 146 Waivers (a tool the budget office uses to allow appropriations from lapsing back to the general fund) and prior year funds dating back to 2005.



A native of Brookville, Cris graduated from Brookville Area High School in 1979 and attended Clarion State College before enlisting in the U.S Air Force. While serving in the Air Force, Cris held positions as a law enforcement specialist, law enforcement patrolman, flight chief (shift leader), hostage negotiation team chief, anti-terrorism program manager and resource protection technical consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA.



In 1995, Cris returned to the Brookville area to begin his 16 years of service with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. He retired from his position as a corrections officer in January 2012.



In 2000, Cris enlisted with the 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as a Security Forces member and received numerous awards in the performance of his duties. He was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Noble Eagle and on the American border in New Mexico. He also served on the staff with the Air Force Special Operations Command.



Cris most recently served as the Chief of Information Protection, responsible for safeguarding the classified information programs at the Pennsylvania Air National Guard headquarters and units throughout the Commonwealth. In December 2016, Cris retired from the 193rd as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO).



Cris resides in Pine Creek Township with his wife, Traci.

Dr. Jim Brown-

Dr. Jim Brown comes from Jefferson County and is the husband of Cheryl, the father of 6 grown children and grandfather to 15 grandchildren. Jim, like everyone, was born a sinner but in 1971 he saw the need for change.

He sought the Lord Jesus Christ forgiveness and made a life long commitment to follow Christ. Because of this Jim uses God’s Holy Word, the Bible as a foundation for all decisions.

Jim and Cheryl both have been educators for 40 years not only here in Pennsylvania but for 11 of those years their Brockway Alliance Church sent them to Malaysia to teach in Malaysia. Currently the Browns live on a farm and Jim works as a therapist with children. Jim is not a career politician but he does want to help educators, farmers, and the other working folks of District 25 by representing them and their business interests in Harrisburg.

Jim has refused to accept any PAC funds from any lobby, instead relying totally upon the working citizens he will represent. He wants to see campaign finance reform so that no senator will owe any favors to any lobby, only to the voters that elect them. Jim has stated that he believes in a strict definition of term limits and hopes to return to farm life at the end of this next term.

He seeks to stand up for the weak and dependent providing them help from the unborn to the elderly and the families that are hurting.

Because no tax should have the power to leave you homeless. Jim’s top priority will be the removal of all property taxes in Pennsylvania. There will be no new taxes approved by Jim Brown. Our government should not be putting burdens upon people because the government’s purpose is to serve the people.

Be sure to do your part as a citizen and vote this year. 18 News will continue to update and cover the different races and they develop.