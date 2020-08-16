SUV jumps curb during impact of motor vehicle accident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – First Responders have been on the scene of a car accident on Davis and Washington in the city of Elmira.

The three-vehicle accident happened around 9:30 p.m at the intersection just outside of 7Eleven.

Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department were on scene.

Two SUVs and a sedan were in the accident as one of the SUVs jumped a curb during impact, stricking a tree and street sign.

Police have blocked off the intersection, for now, it’s best to avoid the area as crews try to clean up the scene.

