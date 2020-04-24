Syracuse man charged with DWI in Geneseo

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Syracuse was arrested for drunk driving in Geneseo when he crashed into a telephone pole on West Lake Road on April 22.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said 26-year-old Andrew C. Gilchrist was charged with Felony Leandra’s Law DWI, Aggravated DWI which is based on Gilchrist’s BAC, Common Law DWI, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Deputy Matthew Thomas of the STOP DWI Unit responded to the scene and a roadside investigation was conducted. Gilchrist was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

Gilchrist was transported to Livingston County Jail where he did submit to a chemical breath test. The breath test did show his BAC to be .19 percent.

Sheriff Dougherty said there were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers were children ages 2 and 4.

Geneseo Ambulance personnel evaluated all four occupants at the scene, and all signed off on transportation to the hospital.

Dougherty said Gilchrist was processed by Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail and is being held for pre-arraignment detention.

According to Dougherty, the District Attorney’s Office was contacted due to the felony level charges and advised that the DWI charges did not qualify for bail to be set under the Bail Reform Act but did qualify for arraignment due to the judge having the ability to review driving privileges.