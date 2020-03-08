Syracuse police make arrest after 9-year-old girl almost kidnapped

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has arrested a man for attempting to kidnap a child.

The incident happened on Monday, March 2 on the corner of West Borden Avenue and Landon Avenue in the city of Syracuse.

It was around 9:00 a.m. that morning when a 9-year-old girl was approached by a man she didn’t know.

The young girl is a student within the Syracuse City School District, and like any morning, she was waiting for her bus ride to school.

Syracuse police say the man grabbed onto her jacket and displayed a knife, all with one motive in mind, to get her to go with him.

The little girl was able to get back to her home safely and told her parents who then reported the incident.

After a thorough investigation, the Abused Persons Unit confirmed the suspect and Syracuse Police arrested and charged 30-year-old, Darnell Williams of Syracuse.

Williams has been charged with:

Attempted second-degree kidnapping

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child

It’s very rare that this happens to this actual level, but the system worked. The little girl, to her credit, did the right and brave thing getting away from him, immediately and notifying an adult who’s able to call the police, and then through the hard work of our detectives, were able to track this guy down and make an arrest. So, I just think it gives faith to the system that we have here in the city of Syracuse that when something this terrible happens, how quickly we’re able to resolve it. SERGEANT MATTHEW MALINOWSKI, SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Syracuse Police advise everyone in the community, especially those with kids, to remind them to be cautious when communicating with strangers and always report suspicious activity to an adult and police.

“It’s a reality within our community that again, it’s very rare, but something we all need to be conscious of and make sure we’re working together to make sure these people aren’t predators towards the kids in our community,” said Sergeant Malinowski.

Williams is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5200 or the Abused Persons Unit at 315-435-3016.