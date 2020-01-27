Syracuse Police: Missing Syracuse University student fell into Onondaga Creek, the search continues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/ WETM-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department reports that missing person Allan Gonzalez, accidentally fell into Onondaga Creek at Walton Street at approximately 3:08 a.m. on January 19.

The Syracuse Police first responded to a report of a male calling for help in Onondaga Creek near West Washington Street on January 19 at 3:30 a.m.

After an extensive search by police and fire departments, they were not able to locate anyone.

Then on January 21, Gonzalez’s roommate reported to the police that Gonzalez was missing.

After learning that Gonzalez was missing, someone reported to police that they had seen Gonzalez at Benjamin’s on Franklin in Armory Square at about midnight on January 18.

After looking at surveillance footage, family members of Gonzalez were able to confirm that Gonzalez had been at Benjamin’s on Franklin.

Police found a hat that believes Gonzalez had been wearing on the bank of Onondaga Creek. Police also found video evidence that showed Gonzalez accidentally falling into the creek at Walton Street shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Jan 19.

Police have still not been able to locate Gonzalez, but they’re efforts are continuing.

Police say environmental factors have hampered their attempts to locate Gonzalez.

The Syracuse Police would like to thank the public for its help in this investigation.