Syracuse Police shoot and kill armed man, 6-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot prior to arrival of officers

Two @SyracusePolice cars are parked outside Upstate Hospital’s Emergency Room, presumably connected to the six-year-old child shot and hurt and the man killed by an officer. #SYR #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/ICyz5jNkQA — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) December 4, 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is dead after being shot by Syracuse police officers and a six-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot inside a home along 100 block of Fenton Street Tuesday evening.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the 6-year-old was shot prior to the officers arrival on the scene. The child was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

“At some point, our officers discharged his weapon and the individual was shot. He has been pronounced deceased here on scene. There was also a six-year-old male that was shot prior to our arrival. There appears to be some sort of domestic relationship between the individual that is deceased here on the scene and the young man that was shot, being the six-year-old,” said Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

Police say the 6-year-old does have a domestic relationship with the man who was shot and killed.

#BREAKING: One person has been shot and killed by a @SyracusePolice officer. A six year old was shot before officers arrived. He’s critical and at the hospital#LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 https://t.co/3kbw90ox9P — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) December 4, 2019

The shots fired call went out just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Fenton Street is located between Delaware and Cadwell Streets, right behind Delaware Academy on Syracuse’s west side.

When officers arrived, they engaged a man who later was found out to be armed. Officers fired their weapons and that man died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh was also at the scene on Tuesday night.

“I’m here because a six-year-old boy was shot and anytime you have a situation with a young person involved, that’s a traumatic incident for not just all that are involved, but the community as well. So I’m here to offer my support in whatever way possible and I encourage everyone in the community to pray for this young man and his family,” said Walsh.

Anyone with information is urged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. All calls will remain confidential.

.@SyracusePolice tell us the large response, including officers in tactical gear was because “we didn’t know what we had and wanted to be sure.”#LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 https://t.co/8dSIW2yXJf — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) December 4, 2019

