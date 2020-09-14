Taco Bell now selling ‘Jalapeño Noir’ custom wine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drive-thru wine and cheese?
Beginning Wednesday, some Canadian Taco Bell customers will be able to pair a new dark red wine with the restaurant’s Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.
In a release, Taco Bell Canada says that the “rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complement notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine.”
Taco Bell says the wine is a collector’s item and will have three different bottle labels. The price is about $19 the U.S.
The Ontario-produced noir will sadly not be available for U.S. customers once the chalupa hits American menus in November. Taco Bell recently announced a mass menu shakeup, dropping some old favorites — like its Mexican Pizza — to make way for new options.