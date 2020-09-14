Taco Bell now selling ‘Jalapeño Noir’ custom wine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drive-thru wine and cheese?

Beginning Wednesday, some Canadian Taco Bell customers will be able to pair a new dark red wine with the restaurant’s Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.

The luxurious Toasted Cheesy Chalupa’s about to meet its bougie best bud. Bonjour, Jalapeño Noir. Available 09/16/2020 on https://t.co/qogDEKPnL8. #WineAndToastedCheesy pic.twitter.com/Vq5JV7MYIA — Taco Bell Canada (@TacoBellCanada) September 14, 2020

In a release, Taco Bell Canada says that the “rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complement notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine.”

Taco Bell says the wine is a collector’s item and will have three different bottle labels. The price is about $19 the U.S.

The Ontario-produced noir will sadly not be available for U.S. customers once the chalupa hits American menus in November. Taco Bell recently announced a mass menu shakeup, dropping some old favorites — like its Mexican Pizza — to make way for new options.